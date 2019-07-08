JUST IN: 19 dead, 7 injured in Kano auto crash

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed died in an auto crash that occurred at Dinyar Madiga village, few kilometers from Takai town of Kano State.

Confirming the incident, FRSC Sector Commander, Kano State Sector Command, Zubairu Mato, said the accident occurred at 6:10pm on Sunday, in which four vehicles were involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that the vehicles involved were; a bus belonging to Kano line mass transit, a Sharon car, a Golf car and a Honda civic car.

“A total of 19 people died, 14 male adults, 3 female adults and 2 male children while 7 were injured, and the probable cause of the crash was as a result of over speeding and dodging of potholes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Corpses and injured had been conveyed to Takai General hospital by FRSC’s rescue team from Wudil unit Command.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App