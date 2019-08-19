JUST IN: 17 killed in fresh Katsina bandits attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

At least, 17 people are said to have been killed with many sustaining life threatening injuries following the attacks of bandits on three Katsina villages.

Sources say four persons were killed in Tsayau village of Jibia Local government, 11 at Dantakuri and two at Barza villages all of Danmusa local government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks, which took place Sunday evening between 7pm to 12am according to locals, were accompanied by many kidnapping, wanton destruction of property and rustling of large numbers of animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyes witnesses say the locals are still counting their loses and trying to identify those who were kidnapped as the day is just evolving.

Our reporter learnt Tsayau villagers later mobilised and brought the corpses to the palace of Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman to protest the killing on their land.

Already, police have confirmed the attack on Tsayau village this morning, saying that, at about 1530hours, a group of armed bandits invaded the village, carting away four cows.

The Acting spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, said that: “The villagers mobilized and followed the bandits into the forest, ostensibly to recovered the cows, the bandits killed four (4) of the villagers and escaped in to the thick hilly mountainous forest.”

Gezawa said “the command wishes to advise the people to always implore the measures of synergy and cooperation with security agencies in dealing with the menace of cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry, armed robbery and all forms of criminals and criminality in our society.”

The police are however, yet to respond to enquiries on other attacks on two villages in Danmusa LGA.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App