JUST IN: 14-year-old offers self to gunmen in Kaduna

A 14-year-old boy and his mother have been abducted by gunmen at their residence in Juji area of Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This is less than a week after a pregnant woman, a 9-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, who were abducted in December within the same area, were released.

The abduction of the 14-year-old in the early hours of Tuesday followed the same pattern with the December abductions as the bandits invaded the community and started shooting sporadically and later broke into people’s homes.

The 14-year-old was said to have volunteered to follow his mother when the gunmen forced her to go with them.

One of the resident of the area, who spoke in a telephone interview under anonymity, said the kidnappers scaled the fence into the residence of their victims before ordering the family to open the door.

He said; “the kidnappers stormed Juji around after midnight and headed to the residence of their victims.

“When they got into the compound by scaling the fence and they started knocking at the door and ordered the victims to open the door.

“But when nobody responded, they smashed one of the windows in an attempt to enter the room.

“The burglaries on the window was too strong, so they used digger to break them to enter the room.

“As I am speaking with you now, the kidnappers have not said anything and we are very worried since the incident took place over 24 hours ago”.

He said the incident had been reported at the Sabon Tasha Divisional Police Station on Tuesday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, when contacted, promised to find out and get back to our reporter.

