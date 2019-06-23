June 12: PMB as Nigeria’s father of modern democracy

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no doubt that June 12 is a watershed in Nigeria’s political history. June 12, 1993, was the day late MKO Abiola contested Nigeria’s presidential election under the banner of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) against his only opponent, Bashir Othman Tofa of the National Republic Convention ( NRC). Till today, MKO Abiola remains the acclaimed winner of the election that was annulled by the then Nigeria’s military president, General Ibrahim Babangida.

In consideration of the obvious fact that MKO Abiola was unjustly denied the opportunity offered him by well-meaning Nigerians to assume the leadership of the country by the military junta, President Muhammadu Buhari took the bull by the horns and awarded a posthumous award to Chief Abiola. And about two weeks ago, the president signed a bill into law that legally tagged June 12 of every year as Nigeria’s democracy day and a public holiday. Only a courageous and bold democrat can go out of his way to rekindle the hopes and aspirations of Nigerian voters in that manner. According to PMB, he is all out to correct injustice which is a pre-requisite for peace and unity in the country.

Without mincing words, June 12 is PMB’s enduring legacy. President Buhari in an extensive address which was presented at the first Nigeria’s Democracy Day in Abuja on June 12, 2019, renamed the Abuja National Stadium as MKO Abiola National Stadium. He went on to acknowledge the fact that the country was witnessing the 5th peaceful of transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another.

In his usual expression of optimism, President Buhari explained that he is not daunted by the enormity of the tasks ahead, instead, he added, he is revived by the new mandate of four more years to work collaboratively with states and local governments, diplomatic corps and all Nigerians to reposition our country as the heart beat and reference point for our continent.

Similarly, PMB pledged to use his current mandate of leading the country to remain committed to improving the lives of Nigerians by consolidating efforts to address key issues of emerging challenges of climate change, resettling displaced communities, dealing decisively with new flashes of insecurity in the country, impacts on food scarcity and regional stability.

Undoubtedly, Nigerians have by gracing June 12 as Democracy Day, honoured President Muhammadu Buhari, as the country’s father of modern day democracy.

Musa Ilallah wrote this piece from Abuja and can be reached at:musahk123@yahoo.com

