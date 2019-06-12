Breaking News
June 12: Ortom commends Buhari, congratulates NASS leadership

By Hope Abah Emmanuel, Makurdi Published Date
File photo

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day a reality.

Ortom also commended the president for immortalising winner of the 1993 Presidential Election, the late Chief MKO Abiola, by naming the Abuja National Stadium after him.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor  prayed God to continue to bless and protect the unity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Similarly, he congratulated the new President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as their deputies for emerging victorious in Tuesday’s National Assembly leadership elections.

Ortom expressed confidence in the ability of Senator Lawan and Gbajabiamila to effectively steer affairs of the 9th Assembly for the benefit of the entire county.

The governor added that politics was over, and now is the time for all Nigerians to join hands and work towards the unity and development of the country.

