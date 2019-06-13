June 12: Gombe Gov task leaders on human right, press freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has called on political leaders to respect human rights, rule of law and press freedom to deepen the country’s democracy.

Speaking at the maiden celebration of June 12 as Democracy Day, the governor called for strengthening of the institutional framework in the country to ensure transparency, accountability and smooth conduct of free and fair elections.

Governor Yahaya said by strengthening the institutional framework, there would be respect for human rights, rule of law, internal party democracy, press freedom and increased government’s responsiveness to the needs of the people.

He also urged Nigerian leaders as well as the citizens to show commitment in nurturing the democracy in order to fast track development and improve the well being of the people.

The governor promised to sustain the peaceful transition of power, as well as the democratic gains made in the state, for its socio-economic and political development.

He said the main challenge that the Nigeria’s democracy faced was to keep the populace actively engaged in the democratic process, beyond casting votes during elections.

Yahaya emphasized that sustenance of democracy could only be achieved with active engagement of the ordinary citizens in meaningful discourse on issues affecting them.

