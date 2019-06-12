June 12: DSS arrest 3 activists at rally in Ibadan

ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of Yoruba Summit Group in Ibadan, were arrested by the Department of the State Security Service on Wednesday during the June 12 rally in Ibadan.

Those arrested which includes a sound system operator contracted to provide services at the event, were whisked away to the DSS office at Alesinloye headquarters of the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were a public Affairs analyst and state coordinator of Oodua Coalition Against Insurgency and Kidnapping in Yorubaland, Tunde Amsat and another lady activist simply identified as Princess Oyeronke were among those arrested.

Confirming the arrests, the National Public Relations Officer of the Odua Peoples Congress (New Era), Comrade Adesina Akinpelu decried the development he likened to the infamous happenstances during the military junta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinpelu said, “we got all the necessary approval but we were surprised to see men of the DSS arriving much earlier, even before the coalition members, with the intent to stop the rally.”

He alleged further that the officials are still on the lookout for other notable leaders of the coalition for possible arrest and detention.

Akinpelu said the botched rally was tagged “O to Ge’ to commemorate June 12. “It was called to address the issue of insecurity in the land and safeguard Yoruba people who are becoming endangered in the land through incessant kidnappings and wanton attacks on their farmlands.”

“We don’t want to take laws into our hands and that’s why we called the meeting to drum it to the hearing of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari that aside declaring June 12 democracy day, he should also tackle the issue of insecurity in our land.”

He said all entreaties by leaders of the Yoruba Summit Group comprising representatives of Afenifere, Yoruba Council of Elders, Yoruba Koya Movement, Yoruba Unity Forum, Oodua Peoples Congress, Atayese and Voice of Reason, among others, fell on deaf ears of the security operatives who claimed to be acting on “orders from above”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App