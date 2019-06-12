June 12 Democracy Day: Group seeks prayers for Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A group known as Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora U.S.A. (DVN) has called for sincere prayers for the nation as it marks June 12 Democracy Day.

DVND President, Timothy Sule, in a release yesterday, said the country practiced democracy without democratic principles.

Sule, however, expressed optimism that Nigeria shall overcome and democracy shall thrive.

“It is with a great sense of responsibility and trepidation that I write to my fellow Nigerians and the international community especially the United States of America where we are headquartered. The precarious political situation in Nigeria, especially the fears of imminent collapse of democracy in our great country of Nigeria.

“….My fellow Nigerians and the international community, in this correspondence, I urge you to reflect on the trust and craving by Nigerians that the United States, as the beacon of Democracy in the world must not be silent in the face of the assaults and regression in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“….As a country of over 200 million people, any humanitarian situation will not only spill over to other countries in the African sub-region but also bear pressure on the outside world,” the release read in part.

