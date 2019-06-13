June 12: CODE tasks FG on democratic governance

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria marked the beginning of an era with the commemoration of June 12 as Democracy Day, the Connected Development (CODE), has charged the Federal Government on the need to empower its citizens socially, economically and politically.

According to CODE, true democracy thrives on inclusive government, the assurance of fundamentals human rights and the freedom of the Press and that these are factors that promote good governance and peaceful co-existence of people of diverse cultural, religious and ethnic society.

The Chief Executive of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, said that Nigeria has witnessed fluctuations in economic activities, high rate of insecurity and the blurring of the middle class in our socio-economic spectrum.

He said that political rivalry, resource allocation conflicts, ethnic and religious issues have posed as gridlocks to effective democratic governance in the country and called on the Federal Government to deliver on the pillars of democracy that will bring about significant development and a thriving economy.

“It is imperative for the leadership of the country to adopt sustainable growth measures that will lead to the implementation of the roadmap for improved electricity, strengthen the quality of education, curtail the increasing number of out-of-school children, address housing challenges, urgently provide solutions to the huge deficit in healthcare facilities, erect functional infrastructures, promote the ease of doing business, provide standard social services and secure lives of the Nigerian people,” Lawal said.

