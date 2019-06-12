June 12 celebration is hope for justice –Erubami

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the President Nigeria Voters Assembly (VOTAS) and Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Ethics in Development (CHRED), Comrade Mashood Erubami, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his bravery and patriotism in reversing the years of injustices that are inherent in the annulment of the June 12 1993Presidential Election.

Erubami said in a statement that the annulment which had been on for 26 years without consideration for de-annulment, by all government that came to power after it, until recently, when President Buhari recounted in a semblance of showing regards for the overwhelming victory of the Principal, Chief MKO Abiola and the various principles that accompanied the election.

According to him, President Buhari is a great leader, who should be commended for his bravery for the recognition to the Principal of June 12, Chief MKO Abiola so as to build a new Nigeria on the principles inherent in the June 12 election namely, unity, fairness, equity and electoral legitimacy.

“June 12 celebration as a Democracy Day will become historically symbolic on June 12, 2019, it will be 26 years after the late Chief Moshood Abiola won the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, after which he was arrested and detained, paid the supreme price by dying as a martyr for democracy and has largely remained unsung,” Erubami said.

He said that to give the country a new direction, the best way to fully immortalize the late Chief MKO Abiola in the context of the new change mantra under President Buhari is to ensure that the principles inherent in June 12 presidential election manifest and reaffirmed in the changes to be driven by the APC.

He said, “The Election of President Buhari too, is also a part gain from the sacrifice made by Abiola who taught Nigerians as the rightful symbol of democracy that politics and democracy is worth living and dying for.”

