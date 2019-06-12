June 12: Buhari`s govt has corrected past injustices – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government has again demonstrated its avowed commitment to correct past injustices with the celebration of June 12, the country’s new Democracy Day.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement yesterday that the action was also a commitment to celebrate heroes and heroines that paid the supreme sacrifice for the democratic freedom being cherished and enjoyed today.

Issa-Onilu said the celebration was not only significant in the annals of Nigeria’s political history but also momentous in all ramifications.

“In correcting past injustices, the APC-led government is also committed to equitable administration of our commonwealth for the benefit of all Nigerians.“

“The world over, democracy in its various forms and with its inevitable imperfections, remains the most representative system of government,” the statement also read.

APC said the government would continue to commit itself to the finest ideals of democratic values and ethos by its progressive actions and programmes for people and the country.

The party, therefore, urged all Nigerians to continue to appreciate the importance and significance of June 12 by continuously guarding jealously this hard-earned democracy, over which so many compatriots paid the ultimate sacrifice.

