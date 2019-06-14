June 12: Buhari has signed democratic contract – Omolola Abiola

ADVERTISEMENT

The eldest daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, late MKO Abiola, Omolola Abiola – Edewor says President Muhammadu Buhari has signed new democratic contract with Nigerians by honouring his late father’s memory.

In a statement titled “JUNE 12 – President Muhammadu Buhari rekindles Nigeria’s Hope,” Abiola – Edewor on Friday submitted that Buhari has demonstrated an uncommon courage that “he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abiola – Edewor, who is the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Nigerian Deposits Insurances Corporation (NDIC), added that with the honour done to Abiola, Buhari has “officially laid to rest the ghost of the annulment of that election.”

A two – time House of Representatives member, she applauded the National Assembly for the passage of the bill on June 12 as proposed by the executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, however, implored the president to urgently address the security issues in the country, noting that it “had taken a very worrisome and dire dimension threatening our very existence.”

“On behalf of the Abiola family, she therefore thanked the president , the federal government, the legislature for ratifying and passing into law the bill as proposed by the executive and indeed all Nigerians for keeping fate with the cause/struggle all of these years, particularly the civil society groups and of course NADECO.

“What President Muhammadu Buhari did was a show of uncommon courage, a trait which had always stood him out to the admiration of his supporters and admirers and that without a shadow of doubt by this singular action he has signed a new democratic contract with the Nigerian people that he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice,” the statement said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App