Jumia donates to Red Cross orphanage, LASTMA

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading Nigerian e-commerce firm, Jumia Nigeria, has donated home care products and reading materials to the Nigerian Red Cross Orphanage Home located at Makoko, in Yaba area of Lagos State.

The company also donated over 300 protective wear and safety items to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The gesture, according to the firm, was part of its anniversary celebration which ended with a grand finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the donations, the company volunteered some of its staff to support the LASTMA officers in managing traffic around Ikeja area of the state and its environs.

The volunteers were trained by the traffic agency at the Jumia warehouse in Ikeja, a day before they were dispatched to the field.

Speaking during the visit to the orphanage, Jumia Nigeria’s Human Resources Lead, Mr. Dele Awolala, said the donations provided an opportunity for the company’s staff to interact with the children and appreciate the good work that the social workers and staff of Red Cross are doing in caring for them.

In her remarks, the Head of Administrative Office at the Makoko Red Cross Orphanage Home, Mrs Gloria Chiukwe, identified inadequate funding and dearth of volunteers as some of the challenges the home struggles with daily in order to keep the home running.

“Jumia’s contribution will meet some of these needs. We are also urging other individuals and organisations to volunteer their time and resources in supporting orphanage homes in the country,” she said.

Also speaking, the general manager of LASTMA, Mr. Musa Maroof Olawale, commended Jumia’s management for building its 7th anniversary celebration around its host communities, especially in the areas of intervention, outreaches and corporate social investment.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to its mandate, which is to effectively manage traffic in the nation’s commercial capital.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App