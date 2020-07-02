Julius Berger to construct 2 major roads in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in the history of Imo State, Julius Berger Construction Company will construct two major roads in the state following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it signed with the government on Wednesday.

The two roads, which connect the three zones of the state, Orlu, Okigwe and Owerri, are the Owerri-Orlu and Okigwe-Owerri roads.

The MoU is for the design and construction of the two roads.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of the state said at the signing of the MoU that Julius Berger was chosen to construct the roads because of its standing as a world-class firm that will deliver first-class roads for the state.

The Regional Manager, Southeast of Julius Berger, Juergen Fischer, signed for Julius Berger, while the state Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu, signed for the state government.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App