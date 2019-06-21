Julius Berger supports Nigeria’s infrastructural drive

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has expressed readiness to support the country’s quest to improve infrastructure and diversify its economy.

Chairman of the company, Mr Mutiu Sunmonu, stated this during the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting, held in Abuja, yesterday.

Addressing shareholders, he said, “As Nigeria works to diversify its economy, a robust infrastructure is required to increase efficiency, connect markets and facilitate a competitive non-oil sector on an international level. As an organisation we remain ready and able to support Nigeria’s advancement and to fully seize the tremendous potential provided by our growing nation.”

He enumerated some key infrastructural projects the company has completed to include, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters, Abuja; Airport Hanger, Maiduguri; Abuja Asokoro Fire Station & Interrogation Building; Pleasure Pak Phase 2, Port Harcourt; and Azura-Edo Independent Power Plant, Benin City, amongst others.

The chairman added that the company saw excellent performance across active project sites, stressing that works for ongoing projects where funding was available progressed well.

Sunmonu, therefore, stated that the company ended the financial year 2018, profitably.

