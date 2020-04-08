Jukun vs Tiv: Tension in Wukari over renewed hostilities

ADVERTISEMENT

There is tension in Wukari town of Taraba state over renewed hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun people in the area.

It was gathered that suspected Jukun militia from Wukari town launched a reprisal attack at about 3:30am on Wednesday on Jootar, a Tiv town located on border between Taraba and Benue states.

It was further gathered that the Jukun militia had suffered heavy casaulties during the attack resulting in serious tension in Wukari.

A source in the area who will not like his name mentioned said a soldier and policeman were attacked and wounded by the militia during the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The source said many soldiers were deployed from Takum and Benue state to put the situation under control.

“As l speak to you, there are many vehicles conveying soldiers in Wukari town and along Wukari – Zaki Biam road,” the source said.

Daily Trust’s finding revealed that suspected Tiv militia had attacked Wukari town twice last week, just as two of the attackers got killed by angry Jukun youths.

The chairman of Wukari local government area, Mr. Adigrace Daniel, could not be reached for official comments as at the time of filing this report as he was not picking phonecalls put across to him by our reporter.

But Police spokesperson in Taraba state, DSP David Misal, said he will not comment on the issue as the town alledgedly attacked was in Benue state.

“We don’t know anything about any attack in Jootar and as far as we are concerned, Wukari is calm”, DSP Misal said.

Also, the Commanding Officer, 93 Brigade, Nigerian Army in Takum, Lt. Colonel I. Sule, couldn’t confirm the alleged militia’s attack on the soldier.

“I have to contact higher authorities before l can talk to you,” Lt.Colonel Sule said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App