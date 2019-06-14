Jukun/Tiv crisis: Wukari yam market deserted

ADVERTISEMENT

The ever busy Wukari Yam Market in Taraba state was deserted by both buyers and suppliers as a result of the ongoing crisis between Jukun and Tiv ethnic groups.

The market which is one of the biggest Yam markets in the entire North-East zone with people coming from part of the country, but activities in the market drastically reduced in the last two months.

Daily Trust who visited the market Friday saw few people buying yam as against what was obtained in the past.

No single truck or bus or Yam merchants were seen buying or loading yams in the market at the time of the visit.

Similarly the Tiv farmers who supplied more than 70 per cent of yams sold in the market were no longer bringing their produce because of the crisis.

A Yam trader in the market, Madam Lami Bulus told our reporter that the quantity of Yam supplied to the market had reduced drastically as Tiv people no longer brought their Yam to the market.

The Market which is supposed to be an international Yam Market has always been affected by one crisis or the other over the years.

