Jukun/Tiv crisis: Peace c’ttee urges ceasefire

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint security meeting of Benue and Taraba State Governments have called for immediate cessation of hostilities among warring groups in order to find lasting peace and to resolve the inter-ethnic crisis between the Tiv and Jukun communities in both states.

In a communiqué signed by Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu and his Taraba counterpart Haruna Manu after the meeting at the Government House in Makurdi, stakeholders noted that criminal elements had taken advantage of the misunderstanding, thereby escalating the crises.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also resolved “that there should be immediate cessation of hostilities from both sides to pave way for peace building efforts to commence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App