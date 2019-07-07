Jukun/Tiv crisis: Peace committee wants hostility stopped

ADVERTISEMENT

The joint security meeting of Benue and Taraba states governments have called for the immediate cessation of hostilities among warring groups in order to find lasting peace and resolve the inter-ethnic crisis between the Tiv and Jukun communities in both states.

Daily Trust reports that the two tribes, living at the fringes of Benue and Taraba states, have continued with violent clashes since early this year, resulting in the wanton destruction of lives, property and displacement of people despite several efforts to resolve the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, in a communiqué signed by the deputy governor of Benue state, Engr. Benson Abounu and his Taraba State counterpart, Engr. Haruna Manu, after a Joint Security Council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi with critical political stakeholders of the affected communities, security chiefs, traditional rulers, youth leaders of the two states at the weekend, the gathering submitted that criminal elements had taken advantage of the misunderstanding, thereby escalating the crises.

The communiqué therefore, resolved, “that there should be immediate cessation of hostilities from both sides to pave way for peace-building efforts to commence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the two governors should make pronouncement condemning the crises and also visit the affected communities as a confidence-building strategy and that the two governors, within two weeks should convene a meeting with the traditional rulers to further find ways of entrenching permanent peace in the communities.”

It further resolved, among other things, that banditry and kidnapping of whatever nature must be stopped while it was re-emphasised that anything concerning the Tiv extraction living in Taraba state should be reported to the governor of Taraba State to be addressed just as issues concerning the Jukuns of Benue state should be reported to the governor of Benue State to be addressed.

Meanwhile, the communiqué indicated that both governments should empower the restive youths of the affected communities in the two states by providing employment, and developing their skills to make them useful to the society as a way of encouraging them to shun social vices.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App