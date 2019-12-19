Judiciary workers in Nasarawa suspend strike after 13 months

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has suspended its 13 months old strike.

Mr Jimoh Musa, the Chairman of the union, who announced the suspension on Thursday in Lafia, said that the decision followed the intervention of Gov Abdullahi Sule, the Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sedi Bage, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other critical stakeholders.

“Following the intervention by these stakeholders, the union was able to reach an agreement with the Judicial Service Commission; the grey areas have been resolved.

“All the 20 staff that were dismissed by the JSC due to their roles in the strike have been reinstated and their salary arrears paid for the period the strike lasted,” he said.

Musa directed members of the union to resume work immediately, and thanked the governor for demonstrating that he is a father to all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workers had been on strike since Nov. 13, 2018 to press home their demand for improved working conditions. (NAN)

