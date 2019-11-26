Judiciary needs self-examination — CJN

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad yesterday expressed the need for the judiciary to examine itself.

He spoke in Abuja at the 2019 Biennial All Nigeria Judges Conference of Superior Courts with theme‘Sustaining Democracy through Effective Administration of Justice’ held at National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Justice Muhammad, bemoaning the alleged corruption cases against some members of the bench,said a corrupt judge was not only a disgrace to the bench but also a disaster to the nation.

The CJN, who said the judiciary needed to “examine itself”, urged the participants at the conference to eschew all acts of misconduct and utilize the forum to address perceived shortcomings.

Hesaid the conference was organised to discuss common problems and provide opportunity for constructive engagement.

But speaking at the conference, President Muhammadu Buhari called on judicial officers to work towards the creation of special crimes courts to assist in the speedy administration and dispensation of justice in the country.

Buhari, who declared the conference open, sought the support of the judiciary to sustain foreign investment drive, the fight against corruption and insecurity, a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said.

“I will advise that the conference should, in its deliberations, consider how to create an efficient structure for the proposed special crimes courts or the urgent designation of existing courts as special courts with competent and credible judicial officers in order to remove administrative bottlenecks in the judicial process,” he said.

The president, who said he had had discussions with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad in order to address the challenges facing the judiciary, stated that his administration was committed to the economic revival of the country, especially by attracting foreign investment as well as fighting corruption and insecurity.

“The government has been committed to a number of justice sector reforms such as review of extant laws and enactment of new laws that will improve the lives of Nigerians,’’ he said.

