Judiciary, act faster on corruption cases

By Segun Adeleke

Last week, a court sitting in Abuja sentenced former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, to 14 years in prison for fraud. That is victory for the people of the state. But it would have been a lot better if the judgment was delivered shortly after he was charged to court. It is not for nothing that they said, justice delayed is justice denied. The judiciary and prosecution should work hard to ensure that justice is not delayed.  I also hope that the ruling will serve as a deterrent to anyone who may be interested in stealing from government coffers.  People entrusted with public offices should endeavour to comport themselves appropriately. Let us all unite in the fight against corruption.

Segun Adeleke wrote from Ikoyi, Lagos State.

