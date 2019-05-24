Judgment: Police beef up security in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Command in Zamfara has said it has beefed up security to forestall possible breakdown of law and order, following Friday’s Supreme Court Judgement nullifying the election of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a 5-member Supreme Court panel on Friday nullified the election that brought about the APC Governor-elect, Alhaji Muktar Idris for failure to conduct primaries according to the party’s constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court also awarded the victory of the last general elections to all the candidates and political parties that polled the second highest number of votes at the elections in the state.

NAN also reports that following the court order, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Bello Matawalle became the new governor-elect in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to jubilation by the PDP and other political parties supporters including a faction of the APC in the streets of major towns in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu told NAN that “We have deployed enough officers and men in both uniform and plain clothes in all the major towns to ensure law and order are maintained.” (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App