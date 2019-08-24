…Judgment miscarriage of justice – Dino

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Dino Melaye described the ruling as a “total miscarriage of justice”. In a press statement, he said the judgment was “full of importation of information that is alien to the case”.

“I however commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice. I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgment.

“I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short lived, while appealing to my teaming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secured and cannot be taken through any mischievous means,” he said. Melaye noted that his legal team was already working on appealing the judgment.

