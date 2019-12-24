Judge withdraws from Sowore’s case

ADVERTISEMENT

as suspected thugs attack protesters

A judge of an Abuja Federal High Court, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, yesterday withdrew from the case of the fundamental rights enforcement suit by the convener of the #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, seeking his release from custody of the Department of State Services.

Justice Mohammed said he was unable to proceed with hearing in the case after finding that Sowore is the owner of the medium, Sahara Reporters, which in 2016 accused him of accepting bribe from a former governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, in a corruption trial.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, Justice Mohammed noted that after he was pleaded with to resume the trial in 2016, the online newspaper published a fresh report in June 2019 accusing him of bribery in the case, which forced him to hands off the case.

He said whatever the outcome of the fundamental rights enforcement suit would be misinterpreted by the parties involved.

He added that, “justice is rooted in confidence.” He therefore ordered the return of the case file to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho.

Counsel to Sowore, Femi Falana, said he was aware of the publication, adding that it was the proper thing for the judge to withdraw from the matter to avoid negative public perception of the outcome.

Counsel to the DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi, Godwin Agbadua, said he would not want to sound as delaying the case; while counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Abubakar Abdullahi, said he would leave the matter to the discretion of the court.

Meanwhile, suspected thugs yesterday attacked and disrupted a protest by a coalition of civil society groups calling for Sowore’s release.

The protesters had assembled at the National Human Rights Commission, Maitama Abuja, to present a letter to the chairman of the commission before the suspected miscreants descended on a leader of the commission, Deji Adeyanju.

