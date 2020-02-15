Judge threatens to revoke bail condition for Ize-Iyamu, others

  1. Home
Justice M. G. Umar of the Federal High in Benin has threatened to revoke the bail condition granted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Dan Orbih and three others if they play  any antics to delay commencement of trial.

He gave the warning after listening to arguments of the defendants seeking a six month adjournment due to Efe Anthony’s ill health.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu and others were arraigned on an eight-count charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N700 million, an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended which is punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants were arraigned for receiving N700 million prior to the 2015 general elections, from a former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Other defendants in the case are former deputy governor Lucky Imasuen,  Tony Azigbemi, and one Efe Erimuoghae Anthony.

Mr Anthony had asked the court for a long adjournment till June  to be able to stand for trial.

The lead counsel to first defendant, Mr. Kingsley Obamojie, that of the second defendant, Professor Osas Izebhiuwa and the third and fourth defendants, Mr Paschal Ogbome, pleaded with the court to grant the application as Anthony needed to be healthy to appear in court for his defense.

But the Prosecution Counsel, Mr L P Aso, said the defendants were unreasonable in their application for six months adjournment.

 

