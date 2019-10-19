  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Judge gunned down in East Afghan province
ADVERTISEMENT

Judge gunned down in East Afghan province

By . Published Date

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a local judge in Afghanistan’s Eastern Paktia Province, a local TV reported on Saturday.

The incident happened at midnight on Friday when a group of unknown armed men attacked Justice Lahore Khan, shooting him dead in the Ahmad Abad district’s Rud area of the province, 100 kilometres south of Kabul, Ariana News TV reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said an investigation into the incident is underway and no group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Within the past six days, two police officers, district chief and a praying leader, have been shot and killed in targeted attacks across the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

 

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.