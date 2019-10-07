Jubilation in Bauchi over tribunal judgement

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of supporters of Bauchi state governor, Bala Muhammed, on Monday swarmed major roads and streets of Bauchi metropolis in celebration of the judgement of the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Governor Muhammed led a victory rally in the metropolis shortly after the judgement of the tribunal that validated his election, just as multitude of people especially party supporters trooped out massively to celebrate with him, the situation which caused traffic gridlock on major roads in Bauchi town, the state capital.

The supporters including youths, women and admirers of the governor in different vehicles, motorcycles, tricycles and many other pedestrians carrying various types of local and modern musical instruments thronged the city centre from surrounding areas of the tribunal along the Ahmadu Bello Way to other roads and streets.

The major amazing moment was when the governor arrived the PDP Secretariat along Yandoka road thus leading to a standstill on the expressway as his supporters blow different musical instruments, singing songs of victory.

