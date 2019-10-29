Jubilation in Anambra as PDP Candidate Chidoka wins at Court of Appeal

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of Rep. Obinna Chidoka went in jubilation in Obosi community, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state as Court of Appeal declared him as duly elected lawmaker of the Idemili North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra state.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to issue Certificate of Return to Hon. Obinna Chidoka of PDP as the authentic winner of February 23 election.

The court also directed INEC to withdraw certificate of return from Hon Ifeanyi Ibezi of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

When the news of chidoka’s victory filtered into Obosi community, home town of Hon. Chidoka on Tuesday ,PDP supporters were seen singing victory songs in front of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Obosi near Rep. Chidoka’s residence.

Some were seen at a junction leading to Iweka road, while others were sighted in drinking joints at Umuota, and Ire singing pro-Chidoka’s songs.

Speaking to our correspondent on the judgement, the state chairman of the People Democratic Party PDP, Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, said, supporters of the party, not only in Obosi but the entire Anambra state were happy over the judgement

According to him, the victory is for democracy and not only for Chidoka.

Nwobu who urged politicians to always respect the sanctity of the ballot box, said that what happened was a sure way to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

He urged the party’s supporters to rejoice over Chidoka’s victory.

Nwobu also said that the development had added greater impetus to the PDP quest for the take over of power in Anambra comes 2021.

