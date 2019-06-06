Jubilation as KNSG renovates school at Hotoro

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a moment of jubilation and good wishes among residents of Hotoro North especially parents of pupils of Hotoro North Primary School as their dilapidated and water lodged primary school wears a new look.

Situated in Nassarawa local government area of Kano state, the primary school was established in 1973, and it was observed that the establishment of the school brought relief to many pupils in the area who hitherto had to trek a long distance to acquire education at Tarauni or Giginyu primary schools.

As years passed by, the primary school became a shadow of its former self because of dilapidated structures.

Chronicle had reported that whenever it rains it means no learning activity can take place for about three days or more.

The situation, according to residents of the area, made parents, students and guardians to dread the rainy season.

However, after series of complaints to authorities concerned by the school base management committee and the community leadership, the authorities have yielded to their demand by renovating and upgrading the structure of the school.

A visit to the once dilapidated school revealed that most of the structures had been renovated while additional ones have been constructed in order to accommodate the increasing population of pupils.

A pupil of the school, Hassana Bashir said she felt really elated and couldn’t wait for the holiday to be over, adding that “I am happy that now my school has been renovated to a standard better than that of my friend that used to mocked me. Now I can walk tall with pride as my school wears a new look.”

The Vice President of Hotoron North Old Boys Association, Malam Bashir Abdullahi Walalambe said he could not describe the feelings of joy and gratitude of the people of the community over the renovation of the school, adding that for years they had agitated for this development and the authorities concerned had done a wonderful job to the community by renovating the school.

“We are short of words to thank whoever has a hand in this tremendous development especially the media that have been on this issue for years without relenting. At our own level, we have devised measures that will ensure effective maintenance of the school. Let me use this opportunity also to extend the community’s appreciation to Kano state government and all other related agencies that assisted in the realisation of this wonderful development,” he said.

