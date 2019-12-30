Breaking News
JUST IN: Armed robbers attack Khadi, kidnap driver in KogiOpay, Max.ng may go as Lagos decides on Okada, tricycle operation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JTF, Navy visit ex President Jonathan in Otuoke over attack
ADVERTISEMENT

JTF, Navy visit ex President Jonathan in Otuoke over attack

By . Published Date
Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

The Joint Task Force (JFT), code named Operation Delta Safe, and the Nigerian Navy, on Monday, visited former President Goodluck Jonathan’s residence in Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The visit was to ascertain the level of damage following an attack on the former president’s residence by unknown gunmen on Christmas eve.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the visit was also to find necessary solution to prevent recurrence of such attacks.

In attendance were the JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade; the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba; the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship Soroh, Commodore Felix Esekhile amongst others.

In his remarks, Jonathan urged them to be thorough in their investigation.

“Be thorough as you seek to bring the perpetrators to book and ensure that such mindless attack do not happen again in any part of the country,” Jonathan said. (NAN)

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.