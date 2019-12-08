Joshua exhibited Ogun indigenes’ “can – do” spirit, Governor Abiodun says

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday congratulated the world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, saying he had exhibited the ‘can – do’ spirit and standard of excellence’ Ogun indigenes are known for.

Abiodun in a statement made available to Daily Trust by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin quoted him to have said that Joshua has made Nigerians proud and restored confidence that the Nation will be great again.

He attributed the outcome to the manifestation of God’s love for the people of the State who prayed ceaselessly for AJ, that the nightmarish experience of New York earlier in the year be reversed.

