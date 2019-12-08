Breaking News
2023: Tinubu deserve to succeed Buhari – Northeast group
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Joshua exhibited Ogun indigenes’ “can – do” spirit, Governor Abiodun says
ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua exhibited Ogun indigenes’ “can – do” spirit, Governor Abiodun says

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta Published Date
Reigning world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun yesterday congratulated  the world boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, saying he had exhibited the ‘can – do’ spirit and standard of excellence’ Ogun indigenes are known for.

Abiodun in a statement made available to Daily Trust by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin quoted him to have said that Joshua has made Nigerians proud and restored confidence that the Nation will be great again.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attributed the outcome to the manifestation of God’s love for the people of the State who prayed ceaselessly for  AJ, that the nightmarish experience of New York earlier in the year be reversed.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.