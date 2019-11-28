Joseph emerges first female President of NSSF

ADVERTISEMENT

Olabisi Joseph has emerged as the first female President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) at the election held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joseph who was the Secretary in the immediate past executive won unopposed.

Joseph in her victory speech expressed gratitude to the NSSF family for the support and cooperation of member states.

“I sincerely want to thank the NSSF family and friends for their unending support, my gratitude goes to those who believe in us, thank you.

“Together we will continue to promote the development of sports at the grassroots. I strongly believe in our strength as a team,” she said.

When asked about how being the first elected female president would positively shape the federation, she said: “It honestly doesn’t matter the particular gender at the helm of affair.

”I believe in contributing my best, and that’s what I have done consistently and being the president now would just make it better.

“Although women are known to be better managers and we intend to leave an impressive mark at the end of our tenure,” she said.

The immediate past president, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed, urged stakeholders to continue to support the new excos in order to make their tenure a success.

“I want to appeal to our sponsors, friends and family of NSSF, you were amazing during my tenure, my predecessor wants nothing other than your support.

“Bisi has beyond doubt shown that she’s capable. Everyone knows I’m not based in Lagos, but whatever I ask her to do she doesn’t flinch she carries out her duty with outmost sense of responsibility.

“This is a continuation of our legacy as a family, I don’t like to call us association, what you see here today is a big family,” he said.

NAN reports that Joseph emerged as the 3rd president of the association since it was founded in 1976 after the civil war.

Dickson Monday emerged as the 1st Vice President, while Emma Ebong as 2nd VP, Antonia Nwari as 4th VP while Dr Funsho Oba is the Treasurer. (NAN)

