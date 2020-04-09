  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Jos residents rush to markets hours before lockdown
ADVERTISEMENT

Jos residents rush to markets hours before lockdown

By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos Published Date
Jos residents besieged markets.

Residents of Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau state have trooped out enmasse to buy food items and other essential commodities ahead of the total lockdown declared by the state government which comes into effect from Thursday midnight.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Governor Simon Lalong had on Monday ordered both human and vehicular restrictions among other activities in the state, except for some essential services.

Our correspondent observed that there was a mammoth crowd in Farin Gada, Yankwanli and Salisu Adamu market areas with buyers purchasing items in huge quantities in preparation for the total lockdown.

Daily Trust also observed that high demand for food items and other essential commodities has led to increase in prices of goods and services, especially within Jos, the state capital.

The total lockdown, according to the governor, was to enable government fumigate the state against the novel COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to last for seven days.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.