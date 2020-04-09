Jos residents rush to markets hours before lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau state have trooped out enmasse to buy food items and other essential commodities ahead of the total lockdown declared by the state government which comes into effect from Thursday midnight.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that Governor Simon Lalong had on Monday ordered both human and vehicular restrictions among other activities in the state, except for some essential services.

Our correspondent observed that there was a mammoth crowd in Farin Gada, Yankwanli and Salisu Adamu market areas with buyers purchasing items in huge quantities in preparation for the total lockdown.

Daily Trust also observed that high demand for food items and other essential commodities has led to increase in prices of goods and services, especially within Jos, the state capital.

The total lockdown, according to the governor, was to enable government fumigate the state against the novel COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to last for seven days.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App