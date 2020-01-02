Jos residents lament biting cold, spend more hours indoors

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Jos are lamenting the prevailing biting cold that has befallen the city, saying the weather condition is disrupting their routine activities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that temperature in the town has dropped to an average of 11 degrees Celsius in the evening, but rises to about 19 degrees in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the residents complained that the cold weather had disrupted their routine activities as they spent longer hours indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Mr John Emeka, a student, said it was difficult for him getting out of bed and preparing for his outings.

“As you can see , I am wearing a sweater and a very thick jacket and also tying a scarf on my head , hand gloves and socks to keep myself warm, having stayed indoors for many hours, ‘’ Emeka said.

Similarly, Mrs Annette Akpan, said she resorted to wearing “cold breakers” to shield herself from the adverse weather and advised fellow residents to do likewise so as not to break down.

Mrs Ngozi Peters, a trader at Terminus market, said the inclement weather had compelled her to open her shop late in the morning.

“This cold is too severe and that is why I stay indoors for many hours before setting out to the market; my health first before any other thing,” Peters said.

NAN reports that the cold weather had pushed prices of used sweaters and jackets with the materials selling for between N2000 and N2500, as against N500 and N600, respectively.

Musa Adamu, a dealer in used sweaters, blamed the price increase on the high demand for the wears because of the cold. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App