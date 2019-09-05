Jos North councillors, religious leaders interface on anti-corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

Councillors and selected members of religious organisations in Jos North have vowed to champion the anti-corruption campaign at their various levels, as part of efforts to eradicate corruption from the system.

The political office holders at the local level and religious leaders were part of an interface meeting on ‘zero corruption’ organised by the Interfaith Mediation Center (IMC) Kaduna and supported by Mac Author Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, which took place in Jos, John Osondu, the councillor representing Vanderpuye Ward, said everyone was to blame for the country’s corruption record.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Osondu, who spoke on behalf of the other councilors, described as annoying, that Nigerians tend to be religious yet highly corrupt.

“It is unfortunate that religious leaders are celebrating corrupt leaders and even praying for them because they want to get money from them. If our religious leaders can turn against corrupt leaders and reject their gratifications, the leaders would be forced to live morally upright,” he said.

In his remarks, the Publicity Secretary Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Jos North branch, Umar Farouk Musa said to succeed, the fight against corruption must be collective and called for the re-introduction of policies such as the War against Indiscipline and corruption of the past military regime.

Speaking also, the Plateau State Assistant Secretary of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Deaconess Victoria Magit said; “before anyone accuses another or a leader of corruption, that person should first of all change from his or her evil ways and other wrongdoings.”

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App