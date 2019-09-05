  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jos North councillors, religious leaders interface on anti-corruption
ADVERTISEMENT

Jos North councillors, religious leaders interface on anti-corruption

By Dickson S. Adama, Jos   Published Date

Councillors and selected members of religious organisations in Jos North have vowed to champion the anti-corruption campaign at their various levels, as part of efforts to eradicate corruption from the system.

The political office holders at the local level and religious leaders were part of an interface meeting on ‘zero corruption’ organised by the Interfaith Mediation Center (IMC) Kaduna and supported by Mac Author Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, which took place in Jos, John Osondu, the councillor representing   Vanderpuye Ward, said everyone was to blame for the country’s corruption record.

Osondu, who spoke on behalf of the other councilors, described as annoying, that Nigerians tend to be religious yet highly corrupt.

“It is unfortunate that religious leaders are celebrating corrupt leaders and even praying for them because they want to get money from them. If our religious leaders can turn against corrupt leaders and reject their gratifications, the leaders would be forced to live morally upright,” he said.

In his remarks, the Publicity Secretary Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Jos North branch, Umar Farouk Musa said to succeed, the fight against corruption must be collective and called for the re-introduction of policies such as the War against Indiscipline and corruption of the past military regime.

Speaking also, the Plateau State Assistant Secretary of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Deaconess Victoria Magit said; “before anyone accuses another or a leader of corruption, that person should first of all change from his or her evil ways and other wrongdoings.”

 

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.