Jos electricity workers resume talks with gov’t

Following the suspension of the nationwide industrial strike organised by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), electricity workers have resumed duties at the headquarters of Jos Electricity Distribution (JED), company.

Our correspondent who visited JED’s head office in Jos, reports that activities have fully resumed with workers and customers seen moving in and out to attend to their businesses.

The company was on Wednesday shut down by the workers to protest the failure of the federal government to fulfil their demands.

In a telephone interview with NUEE national vice president, Comrade Musa Ayiga, on the resumption of work a day after the commencement of the strike action, he said the workers were asked to resume following established ongoing discussion with government.

A circular signed by the General Secretary of NUEE, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and sent to Daily Trust on Thursday by the vice president reads, “Following the agreement reached between NUEE and representatives of government this morning, on all the issues in contention, the union wishes to suspend the industrial action it embarked upon to press home these demands.

