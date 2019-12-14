Jos community without electricity for one year cries out

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Anguwan Rogo community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have been lamenting over one year power outage in their area.

The community said since October 2018 when their transformer got bad, the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) had not made any serious attempt to fix it despite several complaints by the community to the appropriate authority.

Alhaji Dogara, who said he had led delegations on many occasions to JEDC’s headquarters, narrated that the company would always promise to replace the transformer with a better one but nothing had been done.

He said: “For over a year now, the community has been making efforts to ensure that the transformer is replaced but the company is not doing anything. We went to the headquarters of the company but has not yielded any result.

“In my own case, I can categorically tell you that I don’t owe them anything. Anytime they came for their money, I settle it immediately to avoid embarrassment.”

Musa Ibrahim, a welder in the area, lamented how absence of electricity had crippled his business in the area, adding that he found it very difficult to meet up with his daily need since he couldn’t afford effective welding power supply.

He said the community was losing hope in the possibility of replacing the faulty transformer, adding that “we don’t know where to go again and have our problem solved.”

When contacted on the development, the company’s head of communication, Saratu Aliyu, said she was not aware of the issue but will contact the Regional Manager on the matter to find out what was going on.

