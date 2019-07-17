Jos building collapse: ACF urges government to enforce building regulations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commiserated with the people and government of Plateau state over the unfortunate building collapse that trapped and killed 12 people and injured others at Dilimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu in Kaduna, ACF appealed to government at all levels and stakeholders in the building industry to enforce building regulations, especially high rise buildings in order to avoid such incidents that have become so rampant.

The statement equally warned Nigerians to always avoid residing in dilapidated or uncompleted buildings in order not to become victims of such disasters.

The statement described the incident as devastating and painful not only to the victims but also to their families, the people and government of Plateau state as well as ACF.

ACF also appealed to the Plateau state Government through the State’s Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to quickly render all necessary assistance to the victims of the collapse, especially the injured ones who are receiving treatment in the hospitals.

ACF extends its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate collapse and also prayed God to grant them the fortitude to endure the irreparable losses.

