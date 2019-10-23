Jonathan’s kinsmen in Bayelsa dump PDP for APC

ADVERTISEMENT

As Lyon begins campaigns

The camp of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has continued to deplete with the defection of the loyalists and kinsmen of the former President Goodluck Jonathan to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the flag-off of the APC governorship primary in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state, prominent kinsmen of the former president, including Chief Robert Ajala Enugha, immediate past chairman of Environmental Sanitation Board under Seriake Dickson’s government, Senator Nimi Amange, a former PDP chieftain, Mr Claudius Inegesi and Mr Michael Ogiasa, Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on power development led their supporters to formally declare for APC and its candidate, Chief David Lyon.

They all promised to work and ensure that APC wins the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Their defection is not unconnected with the silent battle between the former president and his estranged godson, Governor Seriake Dickson, who has allegedly hijacked all the PDP structures in the state for his restoration caucus, which produced Senator Douye Diri, the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy, Lawrence Ehrudjakpo.

Before now, prominent members of PDP had left the party for APC, including the former deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi, three commissioners in Dickson’s government and several aides that resigned their appointments.

During the formal reception of some of the defectors from Ogbia local government, Jonathan’s home area yesterday, National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole urged them to work for the victory of the party for the good of Bayelsa State.

He urged Dickson and PDP to allow the forthcoming election to be very peaceful as people will like to elect their governor through ballots and not barrel of guns.

The APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, promised to work for the development of Bayelsa State and to revive the gas turbine in Kolo Creek to ensure adequate power supply in the state.

He said his government will build and make good economic policies that would encourage investments in the state, as well as provide jobs to the youths of the state.

