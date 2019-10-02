Jonathan’s kinsmen declare support for Diri

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s kinsmen in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, have declared support for the governorship candidate of the PDP for the November 16 election, Senator Douye Diri and his running mate Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor. Rising from their meeting convened by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the kinsmen vowed to vote massively for the PDP candidate.

The stakeholders at the meeting tagged, Ogbia Unity Congress, dismissed insinuations that Diri was stingy describing the candidate as a nice man.

A member resenting Ogbia Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Fred Obua, said the PDP was stable in the state adding that Ogbia would deliver 95 per cent of the votes to the PDP.

“Douye Diri is a free man, nobody should use the name of stingy as a campaign strategy. He is a nice man, somebody that is accessible. He is a highly experienced man and somebody you can trust anytime,” he said.

The Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area, Mr. Ebinyo Turner noted that Ogbia youths were happy with the PDP because of its generosity in bringing development to Ogbia land.

