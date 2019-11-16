Jonathan, wife vote at Otuoke ward 13, express dissatisfaction with process

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, have cast their votes at unit 39, Ward 13, Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at about 11.30 am.

Jonathan, who had came out earlier to cast his vote at about 10 am, without meeting INEC officials and materials, expressed dissatisfaction over late arrival of materials and polling agents.

Ward 13 where former Nigerian leader voted is made up of five communities, including; Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2

He said: “We must conduct ourselves if we want to bring people to rule us either as President or Governors.

“Nigerians are always blaming people in authorities and the leaders, so here they must blame themselves.

“Look at this exercise, I was around earlier, but the materials were yet to arrive the polling unit.

“I have led election monitoring teams to other African Countries, we use to go 30 minutes before the time and in our reports, we indicate the exact time when the vote starts.

“So, for election to start after that time its an indictment to the electoral body that manages election, there is no reason here election should not start by 8:00 am.

“I am really disappointed on what I observe today compare to other African Countries I have monitored elections,” he said.

Voting is going on smoothly in all the polling units across the ward with card readers functioning well.

