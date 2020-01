ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former president, who arrived around 1:45 pm, left at 2:01pm after 15 minutes talks with President Buhari.

The agenda of his meeting with the president was not known.

This is the sixth time the former president would be visiting the Presidential Villa after losing his re-election bid in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He was last seen in the State House on October 10, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App