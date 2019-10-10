Jonathan visits Presidential Villa, meets Buhari behind closed doors

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former president arrived the State House at about 3.00p.m, and went straight to the president’s office.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan was unknown to newsmen as at the time of filling this report.

NAN observed that the former president, who is visiting the Presidential Villa for the fifth time, was last seen in the State House in 2016.(NAN)

