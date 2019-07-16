Breaking News
Insecurity: If you can’t secure a country, you can’t manage it — Buhari
  3. Jonathan visits Fasoranti in wake of daughter’s killing (photos)

Former president Goodluck Jonathan sits with Pa Fasoranti, during a condolence visit in the wake of his daughter’s killing.
Former president Goodluck Jonathan signs condolence register during visit on Afenifere leader Pa Fasoranti in the wake of his daughter’s killing.

