Jonathan salutes Babangida at 78

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.), as a courageous leader who devoted his time and strength to upholding the glory and honour of Nigeria.

Jonathan stated this in a goodwill message issued on Friday in Yenagoa by his Media Adviser, Mr Ikechukwu Eze, on the occasion of Babangida’s 78th birthday.

He said that the former military president contributed immensely to the physical and economic development of the country.

“I am delighted to join your family and other well-wishers to celebrate with you on the occasion of your 78th birthday.

“You are a courageous leader who has committed his time and strength to defending the honour and glory of Nigeria.

“As a military president, you contributed immensely to the physical and economic development of our nation.

“As you celebrate, I pray that God Almighty will keep you in perfect peace and bless you with divine health,” he said.

The former president prayed God to grant Babangida more glorious years on earth. (NAN)

