Jonathan replies ex-UK Prime Minister over Chibok girls

ADVERTISEMENT

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied that his administration rejected a British offer to rescue Chibok girls, as alleged by a former U.K. prime minister, David Cameron.

According to Premium Times, Mr Cameron in some scathing remarks over Mr Jonathan’s handling of the kidnapped of over 200 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in 2014, said the then Nigerian president was “sleeping on the wheel” while the terrorists struck in Borno.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Cameron’s remarks are contained in his new book, “For the Record.”

The former prime minister, apart from alleging that Mr Jonathan’s administration rejected the British offer to help in the rescue of the Chibok girls, also reportedly accused the administration of corruption.

“It is quite sad that Mr. Cameron would say this because nothing of such ever occurred. As President of Nigeria, I not only wrote letters to then Prime Minister David Cameron, I also wrote to the then US President, Barrack Obama, and the then French President, François Hollande, as well as the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, appealing to them for help in rescuing the Chibok Girls,” Mr Jonathan said in a statement which he published on his Facebook page, Saturday afternoon.

Mr Jonathan said he could not have appealed for help and at the same time turned around to reject the same from the British government.

The former president said he even authorised a secret deployment of troops from the UK, the U.S, and Israel. “So how Mr. Cameron could say this with a straight face beats me,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said although former President Goodluck Jonathan is entitled to a right of reply, he shouldn’t have bothered about Cameron’s allegations, talk less denying it.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said yesterday in Abuja that Nigerians knew the story of his negligence of matters of the state.

“Denying or arguing against the truth is not going to change anything at this stage. The stories of outlandish corrupt practices under the PDP are still unraveling.

“What is important now is Jonathan explaining to the families of the abducted schoolgirls why as president, he did nothing for two weeks after the abductions and still refuses to take responsibility for the tragedy up till now. He continues to blame the Chibok abductions and other failings of his administration on the so-called grand conspiracy against him as he laboriously tries to state in his response to Cameron,” Issa-Onilu said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App