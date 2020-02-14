Jonathan rejoices with Diri as governor of Bayelsa state

ADVERTISEMENT

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Douye Diri on his swearing-in as the executive governor of Bayelsa state.

Douye who was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state was declared winner and handed certificate of return after the supreme court on Thursday sacked Chief David Lyon and his running mate, Degi-Eremienyo as governor-elect and deputy governor-elect respectively.

Jonathan who took to his facebook account said, “I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri who was sworn in today as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, in compliance with the Supreme court verdict of yesterday, 13th February 2020.

“As Governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the State now lies on your shoulders. I urge you to always bear in mind that you are the Governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold. You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.”

He called on all Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace the transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State.

