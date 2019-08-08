Jonathan never contested, won any election even in Bayelsa – Nabena

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has said former President Goodluck Jonathan never contested and won any election even in his home state of Bayelsa.

He said no amount of “falsehood and rigging” of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State can stop PDP’s defeat at the poll, adding that the PDP had become very unpopular and stood rejected in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, in Abuja, Nabena cautioned Jonathan to be mindful of making misguided comments so as not to ridicule his personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan was quoted a few days ago as saying during the PDP Elders’ Advisory Council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, that the APC was not on ground in Bayelsa and could not win the forth coming governorship election.

He added that the large number of aspirants on PDP’s platform indicated the dominance of the party as the preferred platform for election.

But the deputy image-maker of the APC said, “Former President Jonathan has never contested any election and won. Even that of 2015, he contested as a sitting President, he lost woefully. The recent 2019 senatorial election in Bayelsa state, APC defeated Jonathan’s candidate in his senatorial district.

“Jonathan is attempting to rewrite history on presidential elections conducted under his watch in Bayelsa state while he was President. He never won as votes never counted. Aided by security agents, election results were simply announced by the election body in favour of the PDP.”

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan even lost in his senatorial zone in the last 2019 National Assembly election won by the APC candidate. So one wonders the party Jonathan refers to as not being on ground in Bayelsa state.”

Nabena accused the PDP and the outgoing state governor, Seriake Dickson of plotting to use state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, to rig the November 16 poll, but said the APC would resist such attempt.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App