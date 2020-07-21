Jonathan meets Buhari behind closed doors [video]

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to consult with key leaders of ECOWAS countries in order to find a solution to the crisis rocking Republic of Mali. President Buhari made the promise on Tuesday while receiving reports from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, a former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

