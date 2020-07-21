Breaking News
Jonathan meets Buhari behind closed doors [video]House gives Akpabio 48 hours to name NDDC contract beneficiaries [video]
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Jonathan meets Buhari behind closed doors [video]

Jonathan meets Buhari behind closed doors [video]

By Felix Onigbinde 

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to consult with key leaders of ECOWAS countries in order to find a solution to the crisis rocking Republic of Mali. President Buhari made the promise on Tuesday while receiving reports from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, a former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.